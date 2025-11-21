New US Ambassador to Chile addresses Washington's environmental approach

21st Friday, November 2025 - 10:28 UTC Full article

The current US-Chile Free Trade Agreement remains valid but is under negotiation, Judd noted

The United States' new Ambassador to Chile, Brandon Judd, gave his first press conference on Thursday in Santiago, during which he addressed President Gabriel Boric Font's criticism of the Donald Trump administration's approach to environmental issues. “If President Boric doesn't like what President Trump is doing, then he has a problem with the American people,” the former Border Patrol agent pointed out.

”How does that help the people of Chile? It doesn't, and that's why I wonder if he has a concern, then why doesn't he answer the phone, why didn't he talk to Secretary (Marco) Rubio, why doesn't he ask for a call with President Trump,“ he added.

Additionally, Judd reviewed issues of national security, transnational crime, the Chilean economy, and the projected submarine cable linking the South American country to China. The diplomat voiced security concerns over the initiative, questioning its necessity given the existence of the Humble Cable. He warned that any data passing through a China-controlled cable must be handed over to the Chinese government. He also noted that he has not yet received an official call from the Boric government to present his credentials.

Judd argued that the US has been a leader on environmental issues and that Boric should instead criticize countries with the ”worst problems.“ He stated that Boric's criticism ”is hurting Chileans“ and ”damaging the Chilean people” by complicating bilateral relations and making it more difficult to attract US business and investment.

The ambassador outlined key priorities for US-Chile cooperation and voiced specific concerns regarding investment and infrastructure. He also emphasized the importance of strengthened security cooperation, stating that combating crime in Chile directly helps fight transnational organized crime affecting the US, and offered his country's support to reinforce the capabilities of Chilean security forces (PDI, Carabineros, and military).

In Judd's view, the most effective way to reduce crime is through economic development, pledging to work on bringing US investment to Chile to create jobs and increase prosperity, specifically citing “Permisología” (excessive bureaucracy/permitting processes) as a major obstacle, claiming it deters companies from investing in Chile and acts as a brake on economic growth.

Judd concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the bilateral relationship, regardless of Chile's political future, noting that his mission was to work with whoever the Chilean people elect as their next president. He also confirmed that the US-Chile Free Trade Agreement remains valid but is currently under negotiation.

“I don't want to insult President Boric at all. What he says about President Trump doesn't bother him at all, but what it does is cause government officials to take note of what has been said, of the rhetoric coming out of Chile, and that rhetoric hurts when we try to negotiate a new agreement,” he underlined.