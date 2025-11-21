Uruguay joins Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

Uruguay has joined as a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in Montevideo on Friday.

Uruguay was accepted by all 12 current members: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam. The CPTPP is a major trade agreement that collectively represents 15% of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) -around US$15.4 trillion- and a market of 595 million people. Between 2022 and 2024, the CPTPP nations accounted for an average of 9% of Uruguay's total exports (US$1.1 billion).

The process to join the bloc was initially started by the previous administration of President Luis Lacalle Pou and was continued by the current government led by President Yamandú Orsi.

Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin celebrated the decision on social media, writing: “Results in sight: work that transcends governments, in favor of the interests of Uruguay. We are opening highways of opportunities.”

Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Valeria Csukasi highlighted the “months and months of discreet work” required for the achievement. Uruguay's acceptance means the country will now enter a negotiation process to define the specific terms of its full accession. The treaty must then be ratified by the Uruguayan Legislative Branch to officially take effect.

The CPTPP stemmed from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was intended to be a vast free trade area encompassing nearly 40% of the world economy but failed when the United States withdrew in 2017. The remaining eleven nations renegotiated the deal into the current CPTPP, suspending several clauses, notably those related to US-pushed intellectual property rules. The agreement has continued to expand, with the United Kingdom joining in late 2024.

The Trans-Pacific Agreement establishes a stable legal framework to attract foreign direct investment. It also reduces tariffs and trade barriers among member states.

Uruguay’s ratification of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) on January 7 this year was a key step in securing its admission to the Trans-Pacific Agreement, since it is a non-negotiable requirement.