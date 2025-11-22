Argentina and US sign strategic customs agreement

22nd Saturday, November 2025 - 10:17 UTC

Pazo signed the document on behalf of Argentina

Argentina's Customs Revenue and Control Agency (ARCA) and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) signed an agreement in Washington on Friday to deepen bilateral cooperation, improve border security, and streamline trade through smart controls and 100% digital processes involving automation and digitization of passenger and cargo traffic.

Signing the document on behalf of the South American country was ARCA Executive Director Juan Pazo and CBP Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner Donald R. Stakes.

According to ARCA, strengthening coordination between the two customs agencies will ”enhance the ability to identify threats, combat transnational crime, and comply with international standards established by the World Customs Organization (WCO)“ through more efficient, risk-based, technology-driven controls.

The agreement also aims to strengthen border security and promote legitimate trade between the two nations by reducing logistics times and increasing competitiveness for the private sector.

The Argentine agency emphasized that this agreement was another step toward reducing or suppressing ”paperwork or in-person procedures.”

