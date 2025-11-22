Arrest warrant against Betssy Chávez escalates Mexico-Peru standoff

Chávez remains inside the Mexican embassy in Lima, waiting for a safe conduit to leave Peru

Peruvian Supreme Court Justice Juan Carlos Checkley issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, who is currently seeking asylum inside the Mexican Embassy in Lima. The move comes as the Peruvian government delays issuing the safe conduct pass required for her departure to Mexico, heightening diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Checkley ruled Chávez must spend five months in preemptive detention, revoking her previous status. Additionally, the magistrate ordered her immediate location and arrest, both locally and internationally. The decision was based on findings that Chávez failed to comply with restrictions imposed on her, such as biometric checks and mandated court appearances. Checkley insisted that Chávez's asylum request was proof of her flight risk.

Chávez is currently on trial for rebellion and conspiracy against the state, due to her alleged involvement in the failed coup attempt by former President Pedro Castillo Terrones in December 2022.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that the Peruvian government has assured it would respect diplomatic immunities, including the inviolability of its embassy in Lima, as required by the Vienna Conventions, but insisted on a formal request for a safe conduct pass for Chávez, who has been granted political asylum, resulting in Lima's decision to sever diplomatic ties.

Peruvian Prime Minister Ernesto Álvarez has delayed granting the safe conduct, claiming that the right to asylum was being “distorted.”

In this scenario, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on social media that his government would withdraw its diplomatic mission in Lima if Peru were to “attack the Mexican embassy” to arrest Chávez, in a clear reference to Ecuadorean law enforcement forces storming the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas.