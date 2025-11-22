Boric rebukes Trump's instructions to single out countries endorsing progressive agendas

Boric's government classified Ambassador Judd's comments as “inappropriate and unfortunate”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font strongly rebuked US President Donald Trump's instructions to American embassies to “take note” of countries whose authorities promote or finance diversity, abortion, and euthanasia policies. “Chile accepts no form of tutelage. Our sovereignty is not negotiable,” the South American leftwing leader wrote on social media on Friday.

The order was communicated by Deputy State Department Spokesman Tommy Piggot, who stated that Trump would not allow “the mutilation of children, laws that infringe on freedom of expression, and labor policies that discriminate by race” to go unpunished. The directive specifically mandates ambassadors to “take note” of countries whose governments promote “the mutilation of children,” abortion, and euthanasia.

Boric’s statement followed a separate diplomatic incident involving Washington's new Ambassador to Santiago, Brandon Judd. Foreign Affairs Minister Alberto van Klaveren confirmed his office sent a note of protest regarding Judd's remarks this week during his first press conference. (see also: New US Ambassador to Chile addresses Washington's environmental approach)

The former US Border Guard agent stated that President Boric was “damaging the Chilean people” through his environmental criticisms, which would spread onto “the different types of negotiations currently taking place.” The Chilean government classified Ambassador Judd's comments as “inappropriate and unfortunate,” further calling them an “intervention in the internal affairs of our country.”

Boric has repeatedly used international forums to criticize Trump, particularly on climate change. At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Boric challenged Trump's climate skepticism, stating: “It has been affirmed on this very podium today that there is no such thing as global warming. That is not an opinion, it is a lie, and we must fight lies.”

The Chilean leader reiterated his strong stance at the recent 30th Conference of the Parties (COP 30): “It is important to say this even if it seems obvious, because these are times when voices emerge that decide to ignore or deny the scientific evidence on the climate crisis. The President of the United States, at the UN General Assembly, said the climate crisis does not exist, and that is a lie,” Boric pointed out in the Brazilian city of Belém.