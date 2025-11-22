Falklands Election, 19 candidates will dispute the 8 seats of Legislative Assembly

Friday 21st November was the deadline for candidates for the 2025 Falkland Islands General Election. A total of 19 hopefuls have registered for the 8 seats of the Legislative Assembly.
Of the 19 candidates, 15 will be running for the five seats representing Stanley and 4 for the three from Camp. This is because the Legislative of eight elected members includes five for the capital, and three for the rest of the Islands territory.
The General Election will take place on Thursday 11 December, but Mobile Polling will be available for Camp voters from the day before, 10 December.
The democratic event will be monitored by observers from @CPA_Secretariat and #Falklands #FIElection25
The 15 candidates for Stanley are, (including those running for reelection)
Lewis Clifton
Peter Biggs (reelection)
Stacey Bragger
Grant Budd
Chris Clarke
Dean Dent
Clovis Kilmartin
Mark Pollard (reelection)
Cheryl Roberts
Glenn Ross
Gavin Short (reelection)
Roger Spink (reelection)
Lee Summers
Leona Vidal (reelection)
Gary Webb
The four candidates for the three Camp benches,
Michael Goss
Dot Gould
Jack Ford (reelection)
Andy Watson.
(Only Jack Ford is after reelection since the other two Camp members, John Birmingham and Teslyn Barkman are not running)
