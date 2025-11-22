Falklands Election, 19 candidates will dispute the 8 seats of Legislative Assembly

In the evening of 11 December the names of the new members for the Legislative Assembly will be made public

Friday 21st November was the deadline for candidates for the 2025 Falkland Islands General Election. A total of 19 hopefuls have registered for the 8 seats of the Legislative Assembly.

Of the 19 candidates, 15 will be running for the five seats representing Stanley and 4 for the three from Camp. This is because the Legislative of eight elected members includes five for the capital, and three for the rest of the Islands territory.

The General Election will take place on Thursday 11 December, but Mobile Polling will be available for Camp voters from the day before, 10 December.

The democratic event will be monitored by observers from @CPA_Secretariat and #Falklands #FIElection25

The 15 candidates for Stanley are, (including those running for reelection)

Lewis Clifton

Peter Biggs (reelection)

Stacey Bragger

Grant Budd

Chris Clarke

Dean Dent

Clovis Kilmartin

Mark Pollard (reelection)

Cheryl Roberts

Glenn Ross

Gavin Short (reelection)

Roger Spink (reelection)

Lee Summers

Leona Vidal (reelection)

Gary Webb

The four candidates for the three Camp benches,

Michael Goss

Dot Gould

Jack Ford (reelection)

Andy Watson.

(Only Jack Ford is after reelection since the other two Camp members, John Birmingham and Teslyn Barkman are not running)