Gigantic, sustainable ship makes landmark call in Montevideo

22nd Saturday, November 2025 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The ONE Strength is due in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday afternoon

The Port of Montevideo achieved a major operational milestone on Friday by receiving the largest vessel ever to arrive in Uruguay's history, reaffirming the port's strategic importance as a regional hub.

The Singapore-flagged Neo Panamax class ONE Strength, owned by the Ocean Network Express Latin America shipping company, docked at the Katoen Natie terminal during its maiden voyage, which began in September. The vessel has an approximate capacity of 14,000 TEUs. ONE TEU equals the space occupied by a 20‑foot intermodal container (about 6.1 meters long, 2.44 meters wide, and 2.59 meters high). It is the universal unit used to describe the capacity of container ships, ports, and terminals.

The vessel is connecting major Asian ports with South America as part of the Ipanema service, reinforcing commercial routes between the two continents.

The ONE Strength is 336 meters long, with a 51-meter beam, and has a deadweight of over 160,000 tons. Its main innovations emphasize sustainability, as it is prepared for the use of alternative fuels such as methanol and ammonia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, it features hybrid emission control systems to minimize the release of sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx). It utilizes advanced ballast water treatment systems to protect marine ecosystems.

Friday's arrival was attended by Uruguayan Ministers Lucía Etcheverry (Transport) and Fernanda Cardona (Industry, Energy, and Mining), who were joined by officials from the National Ports Administration (ANP) and the Navigation Center.

“The incorporation of this service reaffirms the importance of Uruguay's port platform and logistics capacity, which offers draft, stability, and safety conditions in port management,” Etcheverry stated.

ONE's representative in Uruguay, Pablo Domínguez, emphasized that the arrival “marks a new stage in efficiency, sustainability, and competitive integration for the country.” He also noted that the size of ships arriving in Montevideo has increased tenfold in the last three decades.