Orsi praises Uruguay's global trade State policy

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi celebrated his country's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), emphasizing that the achievement was the result of sustained diplomatic effort and represents a crucial “state policy” that transcends party lines.

The President stressed the importance of “opening all possible doors” for the small South American nation in an increasingly protectionist global environment.

Orsi congratulated the diplomatic team for the success, noting that the final stages involved dedicated travel and consultations with each of the CPTPP's twelve member countries.

“First, I would like to congratulate the people who have been working on this. It has taken many hours of work,” the president pointed out.

He also reinforced the bipartisan nature of the trade initiative, confirming he had been in contact with Nicolás Albertoni, who served as Deputy Foreign Minister during the previous administration of Luis Lacalle Pou, “who always told me that it was a good tool and that it was good to move forward with it,” Orsi explained.

Additionally, he noted that Albertoni consistently supported the move, telling him it was “a good tool and that it was good to move forward with it.” Albertoni lauded the current government for continuing the effort.

The President also commented on the low-profile approach often required in complex foreign policy negotiations, asserting that it is frequently more effective to “fly under the radar” rather than engaging in internal self-congratulation, ensuring that the work “end[s] up at this point, where they accept us and ask us to join.”

While celebrating the CPTPP entry, Orsi addressed the context of Uruguay’s primary trade bloc: the Southern Common Market (Mercosur). He reiterated Uruguay's commitment to the alliance, which includes Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay, highlighting the “closeness and neighborly ties that we cannot ignore.”

The Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) leader went on to point out that in an international context where “many doors are closing,” Uruguay must continue to “open all possible ones,” which —he affirmed— has been pursued both within and beyond Mercosur. “Within Mercosur, with Mercosur, and even reaching out beyond Mercosur. In today's world, given Uruguay's size and relative power, you can't afford to rest on your laurels,” Orsi insisted. The Uruguayan head of State also expressed his eagerness to see the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement with the European Union (EU) concluded.

The CPTPP, which evolved from the P4 Agreement initially signed by Brunei, Chile, New Zealand, and Singapore before expanding to include medium and large economies in the Pacific Rim, now offers Uruguay enhanced access to a market representing 15% of the world's GDP.