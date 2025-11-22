Trump and Mamdani agree to cooperate for the sake of New York

22nd Saturday, November 2025 - 10:04 UTC Full article

Both leaders pledged to work together

US President Donald Trump met with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, putting aside weeks of fierce public antagonism to promise cooperation on an agenda focused on affordability and public safety for the city.

Both leaders described the Oval Office meeting as “very productive,” despite their history of combative exchanges. Trump, who had previously called the democratic socialist Mamdani a “communist lunatic” and questioned his citizenship, adopted a conciliatory tone. “He's a great champion, someone different,” Trump said after the encounter. “The better he does, the happier I will be.”

The dialogue centered on three main issues where the leaders claimed to find agreement: the cost of living, housing, and crime. Mamdani, who successfully leveraged voter frustration over inflation, stated that the President “won many New York votes for his policy of lowering prices.” Trump concurred, saying, “If I can get prices down, it will be good for New York.”

Trump also mentioned that he was paying attention to Mamdani's plans: “People would be surprised, but I want to see the same thing,” the Republican leader stressed. They also underscored their shared goal for a safer city. The meeting “did not focus on disagreements, but on the common purpose of serving New Yorkers,” Mamdani also noted.

The cordial atmosphere sharply contrasted with the rhetoric of the mayoral race, where Mamdani, the first Muslim to be elected Mayor of New York, had proudly declared himself “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.” Additionally, the President was unusually protective of the Mayor-elect. Regarding those labeling Mamdani a “jihadist,” Trump observed that he was “actually very rational.”

Asked whether he still considered Trump a “fascist,” Mamdani tried to reply, but the President interrupted him: “That’s OK. You can just say 'yes.' It's easier than explaining it. I don’t mind.”

Trump also softened previous threats to cut federal funds to New York City if the new mayor did not cooperate with federal immigration agents. “I hope to help him, not hurt him. I don't think that’s going to happen,” he said.

According to some analysts, the meeting played out to the advantage of both men. It gave the relatively unknown Mamdani a high-profile platform, and it allowed Trump to pivot to the issue of affordability. Others suggested Trump may also be seeking to divide the Democratic Party by praising the progressive figure.