Milei picks Army officer as Defense Minister

24th Monday, November 2025 - 08:50 UTC Full article

Lt. Gen. Presti is currently the Army's Chief of Staff

Argentine President Javier Milei has named Lieutenant General Carlos Alberto Presti as the new Defense Minister, marking the first time since the return to democracy in 1983 that a military officer will head the ministry.

The appointment of the sitting Army Chief of Staff, effective December 10, breaks a four-decade tradition of civilian leadership in the defense post. Presti will replace Luis Petri, who is leaving the cabinet to take a seat in the Lower House.

Born in 1966, Presti has had a long and decorated career in the Argentine Army. He graduated from the National Military College in 1987. His career includes serving as Commander of the IV Airborne Brigade, leading the 601st Air Assault Regiment, and commanding the Argentine peacekeeping battalion in Haiti (MINUSTAH).

Presti holds degrees in Strategy and Organization and Human Resources. He also served internationally as a defense attaché in Central American embassies, providing him with diplomatic experience.

Presti reached the highest military rank when President Milei appointed him Chief of Staff in January 2024, which forced two dozen senior generals to go into retirement.

The Office of the President (OPRA) justified the historic appointment by calling Presti a person “with an impeccable military career who has reached the highest rank in his hierarchy.”

The administration stressed that the measure represents “the end of the demonization” of the Armed Forces.

“It is comforting to know that our former Army Chief will now continue as the future Minister of Defense! I know firsthand his ability, commitment, and loyalty to the country,” Petri posted on social media.

Presti's arrival signals a major shift in the relationship between the government and the military. It comes as the administration promotes reforms within the Armed Forces and debates their potential role in supporting internal security efforts.

The general's appointment has been objected to by leftwing groups citing his father's (also an Army officer who reached the rank of Colonel) alleged involvement in the so-called “Dirty War” during the 1970s and early 1980s.