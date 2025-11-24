Royal Navy changes rules of engagement following incident with Russian spy vessel

24th Monday, November 2025 - 19:22 UTC Full article

The Yantar is not the only thing capable of surveillance as this thermal image of the vessel shows (Picture: MOD)

The Yantar is no stranger to the Armed Forces, seen here being shadowed by HMS Diamond back in 2018

The Royal Navy's rules of engagement have been changed in response to the Russian intelligence-gathering ship Yantar directing lasers at RAF pilots. According to Forces.news UK Defense Secretary John Healey said the vessel was currently positioned on the edge of British territorial waters and was being closely tracked by Royal Navy warships and RAF P-8 Poseidon aircraft.

Speaking publicly about Russia's activity, Mr Healey issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin.

“We see you, we know what you're doing, and if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready,” he declared. “Our Armed Forces work every day of the year to keep this nation safe. We are in a new era of threat – more unpredictable, more dangerous.”

Mr Healey described the use of lasers against RAF aircrew as “deeply dangerous” and confirmed that he had already amended the way the Navy can respond.

“We take it seriously,” he said. “I've changed the Navy's rules of engagement so we can follow more closely, monitor more closely the activities of the Yantar when it's in our wider waters.

”We have military options ready should the Yantar change course. I'm not going to reveal those – it only makes Putin wiser.“

It's the second time in a year the Yantar has entered UK waters. Previously, the Royal Navy responded by surfacing nuclear submarine HMS Astute next to the ship as a deterrence warning.

The Defense Secretary has now spoken in more detail about the Yantar's role and capabilities. ”It is part of a Russian fleet designed to put and hold our undersea infrastructure and those of our allies at risk,“ he said.

”It isn't just a naval operation. It's part of a Russian program driven by what they call the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, or GUGI.

“This is designed to have capabilities which can undertake surveillance in peacetime and sabotage in conflict.

”That is why we've been determined, whenever the Yantar comes into British wider waters, we track it, we deter it and we say to Putin 'we are ready' and we do that alongside allies.”