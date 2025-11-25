CFK sends recorded message to feminist annual gathering

25th Tuesday, November 2025 - 10:00 UTC

Issues such as censorship, as well as indigenous and land ownership, were also addressed.

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner sent a recorded message from her house arrest as the 38th Plurinational Gathering of Women, Travestis, Lesbians, Intersex, and Non-Binaries reached its end in the city of Corrientes on Monday.

CFK told the gathering of some 70,000 activists at the three-day event that her detention was a a metaphor for the nation's economic malaise. “That I am deprived of my freedom and proscribed is the perfect and disciplinary metaphor of an Argentina whose possibilities for development and economic growth are being liquidated,” CFK said.

“Freedom is not just walking on the street: it is being able to decide the life that everyone has the right to build with their work in a truly free country,” she added.

Argentines are desperate and their faces show “the infinite sadness that is glimpsed in the gestures of every neighbor,” the former two-time head of State also pointed out.

The participants, many of whom waved banners reading “Free Cristina,” described the occasion as a perfect framework to contain the “fury of the trava [trans people]” and the “indignation over cuts to gender policies.”

Facing the threat of labor and pension reforms under the current Libertarian administration of President Javier Milei, the gathering’s workshops and assemblies focused heavily on organized resistance. Issues such as censorship, as well as indigenous and land ownership, were also addressed.