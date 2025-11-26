Brazil's Lula granted honorary PhD in Mozambique

26th Wednesday, November 2025 - 05:40 UTC Full article

“No one is better than Brazil to contribute to food security in Mozambique,” Lula noted

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was awarded an honorary PhD in political science, development, and international cooperation from the Pedagogical University of Maputo (PUM) this week. Lula is visiting the country after participating in the G20 Summit in Johannesburg (South Africa). The South American nation and Mozambique are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The distinction recognizes Lula's career and Brazil's contribution to advancing education and science.

According to PUM Rector Jorge Ferrão, more than 30% of Mozambique's senior scientific staff —including holders of master's and doctoral degrees— graduated from Brazilian higher education institutions through cooperation agreements signed during Lula's administrations.

“The Pedagogical University of Maputo opens its doors with a full heart because our gratitude is supreme and never-ending,” Ferrão said, noting that the title was also awarded on behalf of other Mozambican institutions. He also emphasized that academic cooperation is a two-way street and noted that, in 2024, the PUM welcomed about 600 young people from Brazilian indigenous communities.

In a project with the Federal University of Maranhão, the Mozambican institution also committed to participating in the formulation and teaching of Afro-Brazilian history and culture in the Brazilian curriculum.

Upon receiving the honor, Lula cited several educational and anti-inequality policies developed in Brazil. He then reaffirmed that education was “the best investment” a government can make.

“I know how much abuse we suffer for not having had the opportunity [to study]. That is why education, for me, is an obligation,” Lula emphasized.

Lula also pointed out that Brazil owes a great deal to the African continent, which helped “forge the country's soul” during its 300 years of slavery. The Workers' Party (PT) leader also pointed out that the undergraduate cooperation program for foreign students has been operating in Brazil for 60 years.

“International cooperation is only fair when it is based on solidarity and respect for the dignity and sovereignty of each country. This is the model that Brazil believes in,” Lula said.

Additionally, Brazil and Mozambique signed nine cooperation agreements to strengthen the African country's institutional capacity in development, health care, education, diplomacy, entrepreneurship, trade, civil aviation, legal assistance, and agroforestry, with Lula intending to finance Brazilian companies overseas.

“Mozambique is a developing country that still has infrastructure gaps to fill. Its growth depends on ports, roads, power plants, and transmission lines. Brazil has dynamic companies capable of contributing,” Lula mentioned in a statement alongside Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo.

“Brazil has lost its way down dark paths and, in the process, forgotten its ties with Africa. Many of the seeds we had sown did not have time to take root. But it is time to regain our conscience,” Lula also recalled.

Mozambique stands as the principal recipient of Brazilian cooperation in Africa, supported by resources from the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC). This partnership spans diverse sectors—including health care, agriculture, education, and vocational training. Since 2015, a total of 67 initiatives have been launched.

The two countries also plan to expand trade and investment. To this end, a forum was organized with Brazilian and Mozambican executives featuring panels on agribusiness, industry and innovation, and healthcare.

“No one is better than Brazil to contribute to food security in Mozambique. With the right technology, we can increase productivity in the African savanna without compromising the environment,” Lula further argued. (Source: Agencia Brasil)