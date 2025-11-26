Falklands Heritage, “Explore your archives week” from 29 Nov to 7 Dec

Please feel free to come along and learn more about the work of the Jane Cameron National Archives!

The Falkland Islands’ Jane Cameron National Archives will be holding “Explore Your Archives' Week”, between 29th November and 7th December.

“We are hosting tours of the facility and drop-in sessions in our reading room on Sunday 30th and Sunday 7th December, with 30 minutes tours starting at 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM”.

We are open to chat about our collections, or to discuss ways you can get involved as a researcher or a volunteer. Come along to our drop-in sessions and connect with Falklands Heritage

We will be engaging with #ExploreYourArchive social media themes through posts during the week, showcasing our collections and services.

