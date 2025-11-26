Israeli FM meets Milei at Casa Rosada

Milei plans to travel next year to Israel to conclude the Argentine Embassy's shift from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Argentine President Javier Milei hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the Casa Rosada on Tuesday, marking a high-level diplomatic engagement that underscored Argentina's deepening political alignment with the Middle Eastern country.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and investments, as Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno confirmed Milei's plans to make a new trip to Israel in 2026 to finalize the controversial transfer of the Argentine Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

While attending the Argentine-Israeli Economic Forum at the Palacio Libertad later on Tuesday, Quirno stated that the government was actively working on the matter. “We are working on a new visit by the President to Israel and completing the transfer of the Embassy to Jerusalem,” Quirno announced while admitting that he would be traveling in February to fine-tune the President's agenda. Sa'ar, representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, said Israel hoped to welcome Milei in “April or May.”

At Casa Rosada, Milei was joined by Quirno and Argentine Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish, while Sa'ar's entourage included Israeli Ambassador to Argentina Eyal Sela, Deputy Director General for Latin America and the Caribbean Amir Ofek, and Head of Foreign Policy Cabinet Itai Bardov.

Sa'ar arrived in Buenos Aires with a delegation of businesspeople interested in exploring investment opportunities in the region. In addition to Milei, the Israeli Foreign Minister's schedule included encounters with Quirno, Lower House Speaker Martín Menem, and outgoing Ministers Patricia Bullrich (Security) and Luis Petri (Defense).

Sa'ar, who arrived from Asunción, Paraguay, is also slated to speak at an event marking the 90th anniversary of the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA) and attend a concert at the Teatro Colón.