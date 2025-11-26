US: Two National Guardsmen shot near White House

26th Wednesday, November 2025

Trump has been briefed on the “tragic situation,” Leavitt said

Two US National Guardsmen and a suspect were shot and wounded near the White House on Wednesday afternoon, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 pm EST at the intersection of 17th Street and H Street Northwest, about two blocks from the White House.

The victims were reported to have been rushed to separate healthcare facilities in a critical condition. The wounded suspect has been placed in custody. Washington, DC's Metropolitan Police Department announced on social media that the scene has been secured.

Authorities have cordoned off the area with police tape and advised residents to stay away as the investigation is underway.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the “tragic situation” and the case was being closely monitored.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that the unidentified suspect “will pay a very steep price” for the shooting, the motive for which is not immediately known.

The incident drew a heavy law enforcement response, including Secret Service members, but the exact circumstances leading up to the gunfire remain unclear.

(News in development)