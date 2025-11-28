Argentina nominates IAEA Chief for UN Secretary-General

Grossi has led the IAEA for the past six years

Argentina has officially nominated Ambassador Rafael M. Grossi, the current Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as its candidate for the United Nations Secretary-General for the 2027–2031 term.

The announcement positions a prominent figure in international diplomacy to potentially lead the global body at a time when member states are calling for significant institutional reform.

Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno formally presented the candidacy, emphasizing Grossi’s proven leadership capabilities in navigating global crises.

“It is an honor and a privilege to present today the candidacy of Rafael Grossi for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations,” Quirno stated. “These tools are essential to exercise the position of Secretary-General in the current international scenario, which is marked by new challenges, at a time when, 80 years after its founding, the United Nations Organization needs to consolidate reforms that strengthen its effectiveness and renew its international prestige.”

The Argentine government highlighted Grossi's distinguished career, including decades of Service: Over four decades as an Argentine diplomatic official.

Recognized for his “extraordinary work” leading the IAEA for six years, where he was elected to a second term in 2023, Grossi's achievements have focused on contributing to international peace and security through “open, efficient, present, and results-oriented management,” it was explained.

The diplomat's proven ability to promote dialogue and act as an impartial and effective interlocutor in conflict and serious international crises led to his nomination, Buenos Aires also argued.

Grossi's candidacy has already been endorsed by Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.

”I received with satisfaction the information that Rafael Grossi was nominated by Argentina for the Secretariat General of the United Nations. A quality professional with a long career who has shown his management capacity and his leadership as Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Paraguay fully and decisively supports his candidacy,“ President Peña wrote. ”I trust that he will know how to face the great global challenges and revitalize the UN with his work,” wrote Peña on social networks.

As a founding member of the UN, Argentina's Libertarian government underscored its firm commitment to the organization's principles, particularly the preservation of international peace and security.