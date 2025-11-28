Bolivia's Second Lady in ICU with brain tumor

Romero developed an intolerance to the drugs, and now a possible surgery is being evaluated

Bolivian Congresswoman Diana Romero -the wife of Vice President Edmand Lara- has been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to her deteriorating health caused by a brain tumor.

The Christian Democratic Party (PDC) lawmaker recently began treatment with medication to control the tumor's growth. However, she developed a severe intolerance to the drugs, which aggravated her condition and required immediate hospitalization and specialized care.

Physicians are now evaluating the possibility of surgery, a procedure they had initially sought to avoid due to the associated risks. The congresswoman remains under constant monitoring as the medical team determines the next step.

Vice President Lara immediately traveled from La Paz to Santa Cruz, suspending part of his agenda to be with his wife. The family requested respect for their privacy during this difficult time.

The news prompted expressions of support from high-ranking officials. Despite reported rifts between him and Lara, Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira issued a statement expressing his solidarity with the family.

“We express our deepest concern and solidarity with Deputy Diana Romero, wife of Vice President Edmand Lara, at this difficult time she is facing due to her delicate health condition, and we send her all our support and affection,” Paz stated.

“With strength, unity, and faith in God, we are confident that they will overcome this challenge together.”

Bolivia's Lower House also released a statement conveying its deep solidarity with Romero and Vice President Lara, hoping for a speedy recovery.