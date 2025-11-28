Brazil launches yet another Scorpene submarine

The Almirante Karam will now begin her sea trials

Brazil's Navy celebrated a milestone in its naval modernization program (ProSub) this week with the ceremonial launch of the Almirante Karam (S43), the fourth Scorpene-class submarine built in the country under a strategic agreement with France.

The event at the Itaguaí naval complex, south of Rio de Janeiro, consolidated Brazil's position, with the largest and most modern submarine fleet in the region.

The ceremony included the christening of the “Almirante Karam,” which now begins sea trials, and the official commissioning into service of the third submarine in the series, the Tonelero (S42).

The ProSub program (Submarine Development Program) began in 2008 through an agreement between then-President Lula da Silva and his French counterpart Nicolas Sarkozy, involving the construction of four conventional diesel-electric submarines (derived from the French Scorpene class) with significant technology transfer.

While the construction of the four conventional submarines is now complete, Brazil is continuing the development of a fifth, nuclear-powered unit.

The event was presided over by Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro. Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) Justice Carmen Lúcia broke the champagne bottle against the vessel. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was en route back from Africa, thus unable to attend the event.

For Brazil, the submarine force is deemed strategic as a deterrent and a critical element in defending what the Navy calls the “Blue Amazon,” namely the country's vast continental shelf and exclusive economic zone.

The area represents 95% of Brazil's oil and 80% of its natural gas, plus the passage of 95% of Brazil's foreign trade, as well as a major source of minerals.

Buenos Aires has been in contact with France and the Naval Group (which remains over 60% state-owned) for more than three years regarding the potential acquisition of Scorpene submarines. Argentina's Secretary of Strategy and Military Affairs was also present at the Almirante Karam ceremony.