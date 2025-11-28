Falkland Islands Holding losses narrow but weakness persists in Falklands

Munro FIH CEO said: “Challenges in the construction division reported at the half year continued to adversely impact results in the second half albeit to a lesser extent”

The Financial highlights of the Falkland Islands Holding Group, (FIH) indicate, despite a 4% increase in revenues to £18.9 million on the six months ending September 2025, that overall revenue was below prior year at £40.9 million (2024: £52.5 million).

The majority of the reduction was from Falkland Building Services (“FBS”), the construction division of the Falkland Islands Company (“FIC”), where the work was severely disrupted.

With an underlying pre-tax loss of £6.2 million as a result (2024: profit of £3.4 million), and pre-tax loss of £6.6 million (2024: £2.8 million profit) including non-trading items. The Group’s cash balance of £7.8 million (2024: £9.6 million).

A final dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, taking the total regular dividend for the year to 6.75 pence per share (2024: 6.75 pence per share).

Stuart Munro FIH CEO said, “It has been a challenging year for the Group, particularly in FIC, where the challenges in the construction division reported at the half year continued to adversely impact results in the second half, albeit to a lesser extent. Having secured both construction and retail management resource to address the issues within those business areas, the newly appointed Managing Director will provide additional support to those divisions, as well drive a program of improvement across all areas of the business.

“The market remains difficult for Momart, but is being addressed by a continued focus on client relationships, process efficiency and cost management. At Portsmouth Harbour Ferry, passenger numbers were slightly reduced, but continue to be mitigated by a combination of fare pricing, cost management and the maximization of secondary revenues. Whilst there are significant challenges ahead, the Group now has the management teams in place to address them in all businesses.”