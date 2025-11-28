ICRC President warns of humanitarian deterioration in Colombia

28th Friday, November 2025 - 21:52 UTC Full article

“Children are disproportionately affected” in Cauca, Spoljaric said

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric issued a statement on Friday upon completing her three-day visit to Colombia. In the document, she warned about the severe deterioration of the humanitarian crisis nine years after the peace deal between the Government and some guerrilla groups.

”Nine years after the signing of the peace agreement, the sharp deterioration in the humanitarian situation seen this year in the country should serve as a warning to redouble efforts regarding respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and the protection of the civilian population,“ Spoljaric pointed out. ”It is crucial to save lives and preserve the paths toward peace.“

The ICRC noted a critical period marked by intensified hostilities and a decline in respect for IHL, which has placed thousands of lives at risk. Between January and September, the ICRC recorded more alleged IHL violations than in all of the previous year.

The displacement of individuals skyrocketed by 113% during the same period.

During her visit, Spoljaric met with President Gustavo Petro and Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez as part of the ICRC's confidential dialogue with authorities on urgent humanitarian issues. She also met with Colombian Red Cross President Judith Carvajal de Álvarez.

Additionally, Spoljaric traveled to the department of Cauca, where she was briefed by the affected communities on their deep concerns regarding the resurgent violence. The Swiss official highlighted that civilians in the region were exposed to multiple risks, including sexual violence, disappearances, and the presence of explosive devices.

”What I was told in Cauca reflects the reality of many families across the country,“ the ICRC President said. ”Children are disproportionately affected, as the armed conflicts endanger their lives and safety, and deprive them of their education and childhood. If this pattern continues to repeat itself, it will fuel further cycles of violence for generations to come.”

The ICRC maintains the largest operation in the Americas in Colombia, working as a neutral intermediary with all parties to the conflict to promote IHL, search for missing persons, and provide technical advice for ongoing peace negotiations.