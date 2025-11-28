Illegal migrants flocking from Chile to Peru out of fear of Kast

Peruvian President José Jerí convened an “extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting to declare, as announced, a state of emergency” along the border with Chile as a direct response to a growing influx of undocumented migrants. The measure seeks to dramatically tighten border control and security.

“An extraordinary Council of Ministers is being convened to declare, as announced, a state of emergency, and thus redouble efforts with the armed forces in their surveillance. Similarly, Immigration and the PNP will intensify identity checks for the peace of mind of our compatriots. Our borders are respected,” Jerí said

The decision follows a formal request from the regional governor of Tacna, Luis Ramón Torres, who cited the need for Army logistical support to reinforce the National Police (PNP) and “prevent and avoid the entry of undocumented migrants.”

The political tension escalated into a crisis on Friday morning at the Chacalluta border complex, where foreign citizens, primarily Venezuelans, faced difficulties leaving Chile due to Peru's intensified border requirements.

Frustrated migrants blocked the Panamericana Sur highway in both directions, demanding to be allowed entry into Peruvian territory to continue their journey north.

Chilean Carabineros eventually cleared the traffic disruption, with nearly 100 migrants returning on foot to Chilean territory after failing to pass through. The mass departure from Chile appears to be driven by political rhetoric in the current Chilean presidential campaign.

Bloomberg mentioned an “abrupt shift” in migration dynamics, resulting in a sudden exodus given presidential candidate José Antonio Kast's narrative. Migrants at border checkpoints expressed fears of possible forced expulsion should Kast win the upcoming runoff against the leftwing Jeanette Jara.

Chilean Security Minister Luis Cordero confirmed “active diplomatic and administrative dialogue” with Peru to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis at the Arica border, where local officials fear a “bottleneck” of migrants could form. Cordero, however, downplayed the political link, stating that the flow of departures was “relatively normal” and attributing the border collapse primarily to Peru's new control measures.