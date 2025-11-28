Standardizing Professional Development for Polar Guides, AECO/IAATO conference

AECO stands for the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators and IAATO, International Association of Antarctica Tour Operator

Cruise Industry News is reporting that The Polar Tourism Guides Association (PGTA), is looking forward to an upcoming inaugural AECO/IAATO Field Staff Conference (FSC), designed for guides and expedition leaders (ELs) in Arctic and Antarctic expedition tourism.

Sarah Merusi, executive director at PGTA said AECO/IAATO Field Staff Conference (FSC) provides the opportunity to connect, share insights and grow, with an agenda featuring:

• Skills development in risk management

• Group communication

• Cross-cultural awareness

• Presentation and interpretation skills, and

• Giving and receiving feedback and more.

Merusi indicated that in addition to the conference, PGTA is offering what’s said to be the first industry-specific expedition leadership course for ELs and assistant ELS. The course will be opened before the conference’s inauguration.

“This course will enhance individual capacities to a capable and influential expedition leader, aligned with modern standards in teamwork, communication, safety and expedition excellence,” said Merusi.

“This program sets a new benchmark for excellence in expedition leadership: It is tailored to seasoned guides seeking to enhance their team leadership skills, as well as to emerging leaders ready to rise up.”

The course has been developed in partnership with PTGA, Nivation, specialist consultants and leading guide-educators from the adventure tourism industry, Merusi said.

“The EL role has evolved significantly in recent years, whereby expectations extend well past operational management. Today’s ELs are cultural torchbearers who understand and promote team cohesion, skills development, industry association expectations and contemporary safety requirements,” Merusi explained.

“Rather than being envisioned solely as executive guides who oversee excursions and report to head office, ELs should be equipped through targeted education to fulfil a wide array of critical leadership responsibilities.”

According to Merusi, the course is addressing these identified challenges in the industry, actively serving the industry and the association’s 750 members and travel operator partnerships.