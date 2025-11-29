“Malvinas are Argentine” again for Buenos Aires buses

La Blunda stressed that the policy should be upheld nationwide

Buses in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) will resume featuring a sign reading that ”The Malvinas (Falklands) are Argentine” once again, it was reported Friday in the country's capital.

The City Legislature approved a bill mandating the display of the slogan on all public buses under its jurisdiction. The measure enforces local adherence to National Law 27,023, which requires the phrase to be prominently displayed in public passenger transport across the country.

The move comes after the slogan was reportedly removed from many bus units during a modernization plan initiated by the city government in 2024. The plan involved repainting all units blue following the transfer of bus line administration from the National Government to the city.

The omission of the slogan led to public complaints and demands on social media, prompting the local legislation this year. The new law dictates that all city bus units must incorporate the legend in a visible location, with specific formatting and typography to be determined by the enforcing authority.

The project was drafted by legislator Andrés La Blunda of the Unión por la Patria (UxP) bloc, who emphasized the importance of the slogan as a constant reminder of Argentina's claim to the islands. It “constitutes a daily reminder of our sovereign claim,” the Peronist-minded La Blunda stated, stressing that the policy should be uniformly upheld nationwide.

The National Law 27,023 had expressly invited provinces and the City of Buenos Aires to adopt this policy, with special emphasis on signaling in public transport systems.