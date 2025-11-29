Trump and Maduro talked last week, says NYT

The NYT cited people in the know as confirming the phone conversation

US President Donald Trump reportedly spoke with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro last week to discuss a potential meeting, according to an article published by The New York Times (NYT) on Friday.

The conversation occurred against a backdrop of severe tensions marked by a significant US military deployment in the Caribbean, officially aimed at combating drug trafficking, which the Maduro regime believes is designed to orchestrate his removal from power.

Citing “several people with knowledge of the matter,” the NYT warned that there were currently no concrete plans for such a meeting, which would mark the first encounter between both leaders. ”I will probably talk to him (Maduro). I talk to a lot of people,“ Trump has argued.

The phone conversation reportedly took place ”days before“ last Monday, when the US State Department designated the ”Cartel de los Soles“ as a terrorist entity, linking it to Maduro and his government. Caracas insists it is all a Washington ”invention.“

The news follows repeated reports of potential talks between the two governments and comes as President Trump warned on Thursday of escalating the US anti-narcotics operation.

”We will start detaining them by land. Furthermore, by land, it is easier, but that is going to start very soon. We warned them to stop sending poison to our country,“ Trump said in a Thanksgiving call with military personnel.

Trump has publicly oscillated between threats of intervention and openness to dialogue, stating earlier this week that he does not rule out any options.

As per the Miami Herald, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez proposed leading a transitional government without Maduro. Previously, the NYT mentioned that Maduro offered to resign after a two-to-three-year transition while offering US companies access to Venezuelan oil and gold, which the White House would have deemed ”unacceptable.“

Meanwhile, Maduro has publicly ordered the Venezuelan Air Force to be ”alert, ready, and willing“ to defend the country against any ”aggression.“ Venezuela has also escalated tensions by revoking operating licenses for several international airlines for ”joining the actions of terrorism” promoted by the US and suspending flights.