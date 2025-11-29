Trump announces total closure of Venezuela’s airspace amid rising military tensions

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the complete closure of Venezuela’s airspace, further isolating the country and marking the most severe escalation in tensions between Washington and Caracas in decades.

In a post on his social media platform Truth, Trump wrote: “To all airlines, pilots, drug traffickers, and human smugglers: please be advised that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings will remain completely closed.” The president provided no further details, but analysts cited by El País said the move could pave the way for direct military action against Venezuela.

Air traffic over the country had already been effectively suspended for a week after the US Air Force issued a warning against flying over Venezuelan territory due to “increased military activity.” Major carriers such as Iberia, Air Europa, LATAM, Avianca, TAP, Plus Ultra, and Turkish Airlines halted flights immediately.



In response, Venezuela’s Civil Aviation Institute (INAC) gave airlines 48 hours to resume operations under threat of losing their licenses, later revoking air traffic rights for several international companies and accusing them of “joining the state terrorism promoted by the US government.”

The announcement follows an unprecedented US military buildup in the Caribbean, where more than 15,000 troops and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier — the most advanced in the US fleet — have been deployed. Since September, US forces have destroyed 20 alleged drug boats, killing over 80 people in operations carried out without congressional authorization.

On Thursday, Trump warned that the US would soon begin targeting drug routes from Venezuela by land, calling it “easier.” “We’ve warned them: stop sending poison to our country,” he said, referring to the alleged role of President Nicolás Maduro in the Cartel of the Suns.

The White House described the airspace closure as a “security measure” aimed at preventing “illicit activity and threats to international aviation.” However, European diplomats cautioned that it could be the precursor to a military strike.

The escalation comes just a week after The New York Times revealed a “cordial” phone call between Trump and Maduro, during which both leaders reportedly discussed the possibility of an in-person meeting in the United States. Sources told El País that the exchange was “constructive” and “opened a path for dialogue,” but Trump’s message on Saturday “shattered any prospect of de-escalation.”

Caracas condemned the decision as a “provocation”, accusing Washington of “manufacturing a pretext for war.” Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry said the country “will defend its sovereignty against any foreign aggression.”