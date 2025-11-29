Uruguay approves mass culling of parakeets to save crops

29th Saturday, November 2025 - 09:46 UTC Full article

There is no time to implement more humane measures and avoid animal suffering, it was explained

The Uruguayan government, under pressure from the agricultural sector over millions in crop losses, has approved a new emergency plan for the mass culling of parakeets, utilizing controversial methods like toxic baits and adhesives.

The Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries (MGAP) unveiled a five-point initiative that has drawn categorical opposition from environmental organizations and the National Institute of Animal Welfare (INBA), which argues the methods will inflict extreme suffering on the birds.

A central component of the official strategy is the involvement of the National Army in applying control measures due to their logistical capabilities, particularly vehicles with lifts needed to reach high nests.

The Army will apply a toxic bait mixed with grease at the entrances of parakeet nests, typically located in tall eucalyptus trees. A decree outlining the approved chemicals is forthcoming, it was reported.

Additionally, the plan includes placing a strong adhesive on the parakeet nests. “This implies cruelty because the animal tears itself apart and dies trying to free itself,” stressed Rita Rodríguez, the environmental representative on the INBA board.

The actions are scheduled to begin immediately in Colonia, San José, Canelones, and Montevideo departments, aiming to reduce the population before the crucial apple harvest in March.

The plan is motivated by the urgent need to mitigate significant economic damage caused by the parakeet superpopulation, which has plagued fruit growers for decades.

The primary ethical objection centers on the toxic baits, which are described in veterinary literature as slow-acting anticoagulant rodenticides. These compounds cause a slow, painful death over several days through massive internal hemorrhaging, characterized by tremors, lethargy, and breathing difficulty.

Rodríguez called for ethical, non-lethal alternatives, such as a sterilizing bait, but noted that the government dismissed this as not technically viable in the short term. She also claimed there was an “institutional problem and an overwhelming of the INBA,” which did not discuss the measures before approval.

To prevent the secondary poisoning of other animals (such as dogs, foxes, or caracaras) that might consume the poisoned carcasses, fruit producers have been instructed to bury the dead parakeets within 48 hours.

“We have to bring the population down as soon as possible because the parakeets are generating great losses every year,” noted MGAP farming expert Ramiro Vacca.

The comprehensive strategy also includes involving the state energy company, UTE, to control nests built on electrical lines during the birds' egg-laying period.