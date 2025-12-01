Change of British Ambassador to Chile: David William Concar

David William Concar has been appointed British Ambassador to the Republic of Chile, succeeding Ms Louise de Sousa, who will take up another post within the Diplomatic Service. Mr Concar is expected to assume his new role in March 2026.

Originally a BBC correspondent and later Deputy Editor of New Scientist, Concar joined the Foreign Office in 2004. From then until 2012, he served at the British Embassy in Beijing, working in the Science & Innovation and Economic Development departments. After returning to London, he held various positions at the Foreign Office until 2017, when he was appointed Ambassador to Mogadishu (Somalia), a role he held until 2019.

In 2019 he headed the Overseas Territory Unit for the British Indian Ocean Territory, later becoming Deputy Director of Protocol. Between 2020 and 2024, he served as British High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), before moving to the Overseas Territories Directorate.

