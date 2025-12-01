Falklands, emergency exercises training at MPC and protection of East Cove Port

460 Port Troop worked alongside personnel from the BFSAI Joint Operations Centre, Medical Centre, and Fire Services (Photo credit: Cpl Williams)

Falkland Islands Mount Pleasant Complex, MPC, has been the center of emergency exercises involving personnel from the UK Royal Logistic Corps 460 Port Troop conducting response training with the Falkland Islands Resupply Ship (FIRS) over several days.

The emergency training included a simulated crush scenario and a large dangerous goods cargo fire. 460 Port Troop worked alongside personnel from the BFSAI Joint Operations Centre, Medical Centre, and Fire Services to ensure they are fully prepared to respond to real-life emergencies.

Additionally, 460 Port Troop tested their ability to secure East Cove Military Port, (Mare Harbor) against a simulated sub-threshold threat. Using urban operations techniques, the Troop leveraged their assets to defend the port successfully.

Reflecting on the exercise, OC 460 Port Troop said that, “These exercises demonstrate that 460 Port Troop not only uphold the high standards of port operations established by their predecessors but also adapt to modern challenges, ensuring the port remains safe, resilient, and secure.”