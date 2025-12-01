Just a formality: Bullrich resigns as Argentina's Security Minister

1st Monday, December 2025 - 09:08 UTC Full article

Bullrich thanked Milei for the trust placed in her, the Senator-elect wrote in her resignation letter

Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich turned in her resignation effective Monday to President Javier Milei to prepare for her accession to the Senate on December 10, to which she was elected on Oct. 26 on behalf of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA). Alejandra Monteoliva is set to succeed her as the new head of the security portfolio.

In her letter, Bullrich expressed “deep gratitude” to Milei for the trust placed in her to “uphold and execute the doctrine of security and order that prevails in the country today.”

She emphasized that her tenure was guided by a clear mandate: “to take care of Argentines, take care of those who take care of us, confront crime with determination, and restore order in the streets.”

The outgoing official highlighted the administration's focus on restoring public order, strengthening federal forces, and implementing the government's security strategy.

Bullrich insisted that her commitment was to further promote “the reforms that the country needs” and defend the core values of “strong institutions, law, order, and a country where good Argentines can live and progress in freedom.”

She also described Monteoliva as a capable leader with the “capacity, experience, and commitment” to keep up the Libertarian administration's security doctrine. Additionally, Bullrich wished Monteoliva “the greatest success” in deepening the policies she credited with achieving “order in the country.”