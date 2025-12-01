“Threats to British Overseas Territories are deemed to be a threat to the UK”

The Falklands team that participated at the JMC conferences and events in London, together with Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG

The UK and Overseas Territories reaffirm the importance of respecting and promoting the right of self-determination for the peoples of the Territories, and “recognize that threats to the Overseas Territories are deemed to be a threat to the UK”, so reads the Joint Ministerial Council, JMC, communique chapter on “Security, Sovereignty and Resilience”, made public last week following November’s meeting in London.

Articles 16 to 21 of the JMC communique follow, plus final remarks outlining that “UK Overseas Territories are vital members of our global British family working together to overcome shared challenges”.

“The UK reaffirms its commitment to defending UK sovereignty over each Territory against external threats. The UK and Overseas Territories recognize that threats to the Overseas Territories are deemed to be a threat to the UK.

“Due to the island geography of most Overseas Territories, maritime security is critical to economic stability, overall security, and the protection of the marine environment. The UK Government remains committed to providing support within the maritime domain of the Overseas Territories.

“The principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the UN Charter, applies to the peoples of the British Overseas Territories. The UK and Overseas Territories reaffirm the importance of respecting and promoting the right of self-determination for the peoples of the Territories which is a collective responsibility of all parts of the UK government. We will continue to explore ways in which the Overseas Territories can maintain international support in countering hostile sovereignty claims. For those Territories with permanent populations who wish it, the UK will continue to support requests for the removal of the Territory from the United Nations list of non-self-governing Territories. The UK will continue to support those Territories who wish to attend the Special Committee on Decolonization (C24) and UN Fourth Committee meetings.

“The UK pledges to work decisively with all Territories affected by rising crime to uphold our responsibility to protect their people and to strengthen security and justice across the UK family. We underline that such a serious challenge can only be addressed sustainably by holistic and multi-agency solutions: through co-ordination, defense and operational support and reform across the security and criminal justice sectors, through regional co-operation, and action which also addresses core societal problems, and includes appropriate safeguarding measures.

“The UK commits to working in partnership with the Overseas Territories to support the capability and capacity required for affected Territories to tackle complex challenges from irregular migration including from those seeking asylum, building on the successes of the regional Asylum Training programme currently delivered by the Home Office, and ensuring the stability of the Overseas Territories”.

Finally, “The Joint Ministerial Council remains the highest forum for political dialogue between the UK and the British Overseas Territories. We affirm that the Overseas Territories are vital members of our global British family working together to overcome shared challenges. We reflect on the deep, historic and enduring partnership between the UK and the Overseas Territories and recognize those relationships continue to evolve. We celebrate the diversity of our communities and cultures. We are united by shared values and are committed to building a modern, inclusive, and resilient partnership that delivers for all our peoples”