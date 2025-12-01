Venezuelan coffee exports grow 500% from 2024

Heredia congratulated the producers on the feat

Venezuelan officials have reported a 500% rise in coffee exports this year compared to 2024. The announcement was made during the recent IV International Meeting of Venezuelan Specialty Coffees (Eicev 2025).

Productive Agriculture and Land Minister Julio León Heredia highlighted the feat, confirming that the 2025-2026 harvest was the largest in history, with Venezuelan coffee growers providing 4.7 million quintals (hundredweight) for production and export.

Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez further noted that national coffee production grew by 55% in 2025. She added that Venezuelan coffee is now exported to a market covering 16 countries, including nations in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Europe, and the United States, underscoring a successful diversification of markets. She also reported that 250,000 hectares are currently under cultivation for coffee production.

Eicev 2025 saw the participation of over 130 exhibitors, with three specialty coffee lots surpassing 90 points, a designation known in the industry as the “presidential rate.” The winning producers, selected by a panel of eight national and nine international tasters, represented the states of Trujillo, Mérida, and Carabobo.

Heredia also underscored that coffee production fulfills the government's Economic Action Plan criteria, providing for national supply, production, and increased exports.