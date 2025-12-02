Maduro stays in Venezuela, rejects Trump's offer to resign

Maduro, who is running out of options to resign and leave his country, reportedly asked for another call with Trump

Venezuela's Bolivarian leader Nicolás Maduro was reported on Monday to have stayed in his country despite US President Donald Trump's offer to step down in exchange for immunity. During a private telephone conversation on Nov. 21, Washington rejected Maduro's terms and set a deadline for his departure, which has now expired.

The call, which lasted less than 15 minutes, was reportedly held after months of escalating US pressure, including military operations in the Caribbean and the designation of the Cartel de los Soles (which the US alleges includes Maduro) as a terrorist organization.

Maduro had requested complete legal amnesty for himself and his family, including the removal of all US sanctions against him and over 100 Venezuelan government officials, plus the dropping of the landmark case he faces before the International Criminal Court. He also suggested Vice President Delcy Rodríguez lead an interim government until new elections could be held. Following the missed deadline on Friday, Trump declared that Venezuelan airspace was closed.

Speaking to supporters in Caracas on Monday, Maduro made no direct reference to the reported ultimatum or the deadline, instead swearing “absolute loyalty” and fidelity to the Venezuelan people, who represent the nation's strength.

Venezuela's “national power... is based on the immense power of its people, their conscience, their institutions, their rifles, and their decision to build this homeland.” Maduro stated, adding his country's desire for “peace with sovereignty, equality, and freedom,” rejecting the notion of being a “colony” or a “slave.”

“Rest assured that, just as I swore before the body of the supreme and eternal Commander Hugo Chávez, before bidding him farewell, absolute loyalty at the cost of my own life and peace of mind, I swear absolute loyalty beyond the times that we can live this beautiful and heroic story,” Maduro insisted.

The Trump administration, which does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president, confirmed the call but declined to provide details. The US has increased the reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to US$50 million.

In any case, sources in Washington admitted that a negotiated exit for Maduro was still possible, though “significant differences” remain. The Maduro regime has requested another call with Trump.

The heightened tensions, marked by the US warning to “exercise extreme caution” when flying over Venezuela, have already led to the suspension of operations by some international airlines.