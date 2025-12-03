Argentina launches 2025/26 Summer Antarctic Campaign

3rd Wednesday, December 2025 - 09:53 UTC Full article

The Almirante Irízar is the campaign's flagship

Argentina has formally commenced its 2025/26 Summer Antarctic Campaign (CAV), a massive, multi-faceted operation integrating logistics, scientific research, and infrastructure development in one of the planet’s most challenging environments.

The ceremony marking the start of the 122nd continuous operation took place at the Buenos Aires Naval Base, preceding the departure of the ARA Almirante Irízar icebreaker, the mission's flagship.

The CAV is considered Argentina’s most complex annual logistical mission due to its scale and demanding nature.

The operation involves 1,365 personnel from the Armed Forces, along with scientific teams, technicians, and operational specialists. The Irízar departed with 313 crew members and is supported by an additional auxiliary vessel carrying 67 people.

Authorities stressed that the campaign requires year-round planning, including strategic warehousing, personnel rotation, advanced procurement, and inter-agency coordination, with activity intensifying during the favorable summer meteorological windows.

A typical campaign sees the icebreaker complete three to four full round trips to the Antarctic continent, adjusting to ice and weather conditions.

These mission consists of an initial deployment of personnel and essential supplies to permanent bases, followed by the distribution of scientific equipment and construction materials, rounding up with the personnel rotation, supplementary resupply, and the removal of waste and decommissioned equipment.

The campaign has simultaneous goals focused on advancing scientific projects and major construction works.

At the Petrel Base, restoring essential logistical and scientific capacity is to reach its second phase. Then high-complexity logistical support for the CONAE (National Commission for Space Activities) scientific-spatial project at Belgrano II Base will be delivered, followed by a redistribution of supplies, equipment and staff at several temporary bases, including Brown, Cámara, Decepción, Melchior, and Primavera. The Irízar also plans to bring cargo, fuel, materials, and critical spare parts between bases.

Beyond logistics, the campaign sustains high-value scientific projects critical for national sovereignty and international research. These projects monitor meteorology, glaciology, biodiversity, environmental change, and communication systems in polar zones. The CAV is expected to remain active until March or April, depending on the ice conditions.