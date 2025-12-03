Argentine gov't undertakes cleansing of second-tier officials

Adorni's grip in Milei's administration is expanding

Argentina's Cabinet Chief Manuel Adorni undertook a significant restructuring of second-tier officials following recent cabinet changes, it was reported Tuesday in Buenos Aires.

Adorni first sacked Deputy Cabinet Chief José Rolandi, a survivor of Guillermo Francos' tenure. His position is expected to be eliminated in the new structure.

Additionally, the possible departure of Señor 8 (codename for the State Intelligence Secretariat Chief) Sergio Neiffert was also mentioned as likely. Neiffert's loyalties were said to be shifting from Presidential Advisor Santiago Caputo to Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei.

Also foreseen as likely departures are those of Secretary of Parliamentary Relations Oscar Moscariello. A new organizational chart is to be published soon, outlining the creation and elimination of various secretariats and undersecretariats as Adorni's grip expands, bringing key areas under his authority, such as Tourism, Environment, and Press and Communications, with Intelligence and Legal Affairs also possible. In this scenario, Adorni will remain the spokesperson for President Javier Milei's administration.

Other changes were implemented within the Ministries of Security and Interior.