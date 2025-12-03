Brazil clinches export clearances with Philippines, Guatemala, and Nicaragua

The new deals fell within Brazil's strategy of diversifying exports

Brazilian authorities have completed negotiations with the Philippines, Guatemala, and Nicaragua to expand agricultural exports to these countries after reaching an understanding on sanitary and phytosanitary requirements.

In the Philippines, health authorities approved the export of beef fat, an input used in the food industry and in the production of low-carbon energy, especially green diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

From January to October 2025, the Southeast Asian country imported nearly US$1.5 billion in agricultural products from Brazil.

In Nicaragua, phytosanitary authorities authorized Brazil to export millet, crotalaria, and turnip seeds - inputs for tropical agriculture that help increase productivity and reduce dependence on mineral fertilizers. From January to October 2025, Nicaragua imported approximately US$55 million in agricultural products from Brazil.

In Guatemala, the Brazilian government obtained phytosanitary authorization to export processed rice. From January to October 2025, the country imported more than US$192 million in agricultural products from Brazil.

“The results reinforce the strategy of diversifying destinations and products, including higher value-added items,” Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Source: Agencia Brasil)