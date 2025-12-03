Colombian prosecutors want President's son arrested

Colombian prosecutors formally requested on Tuesday that Nicolás Petro Burgos, the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, be placed in preventive detention on charges of alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment.

State attorney Lucy Laborde argued that there was sufficient evidence to show that Petro Burgos, a former deputy for the Atlántico department, was directly involved in irregular activities regarding public contracts.

The prosecution alleges that Nicolás Petro intervened improperly in the awarding of contracts by the Atlántico Governor's Office to the Fundación Conciencia Social (Fucoso).

According to the investigation, funds intended for vital social programs, such as the care of the elderly and children with disabilities, were diverted toward unauthorized purposes. Petro Burgos reportedly used his political position to engage in influence peddling, potentially involving then-Atlántico Governor Elsa Noguera.

Laborde insisted that the evidence pointed to Petro Burgos's direct involvement in “the management and facilitation of agreements.” Additionally, the Prosecutor's Office cited the need for the suspect's preemptive detention due to his potential ability to influence witnesses and affect the course of the investigation.

A document signed by Petro Burgos landed at the prosecutor's office mentioning criminal news before he was officially indicted, suggesting the possibility of prior access to confidential information.

During the hearing, Petro Burgos refused to accept any of the charges, stating he did not clearly understand the allegations and requesting a detailed explanation. His legal team further maintained that the accusations were unfounded and based solely on contradictory testimony.

The president's son has previously faced judicial restrictions, including a ban on leaving his city of residence.