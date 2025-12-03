Lula and Trump discuss organized crime and trade tariffs

Both leaders agreed to speak again soon to review the progress of these initiatives

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Donald Trump of the United States held a 40-minute telephone conversation on Tuesday, focusing on boosting joint efforts to combat international organized crime and the further reduction of US tariffs on Brazilian goods.

The Planalto Palace described the talks as “very productive.” Additionally, a statement was released noting that both leaders reviewed the joint fight against transnational criminal groups, with Lula highlighting recent actions by Brazil's Federal Police, such as Operation Hidden Coal, targeting criminal activities in the financial market and fuel smuggling with foreign ramifications.

The Brazilian administration reported that President Trump “reiterated his full willingness to collaborate with Brazil and his full support for joint initiatives between the two countries to combat these criminal organizations.”

Lula also pressed for negotiations to continue on trade tariffs. While praising the White House decision to eliminate the additional 40% tariff on certain Brazilian agricultural goods, including meat, coffee, and fruit, Lula stressed that other products still faced surcharges. Hence, the need to “move quickly” in negotiations to repeal these hindrances. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who is leading the negotiations on the Brazilian side, expressed his interest in moving forward.

The present diplomatic rapprochement came after 40% tariffs were imposed by the Trump administration in July, citing a “national emergency” and the alleged “persecution” of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. On Nov. 22, Trump said that Bolsonaro's arrest was “a disgrace.”

The two presidents first met in person in late September at the UN General Assembly and then again in Malaysia in October.