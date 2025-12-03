Only 10 of Boliviana de Aviación’s 20 aircraft operational

Despite rumors, BoA will not be privatized, it was explained

Boliviana de Aviación (BoA) General Manager Juan José Galvarro confirmed Tuesday that the state-owned airline is operating with only half of its fleet, leading to severe disruptions across its domestic and international network.

Galvarro, who recently took over management, revealed that only 10 aircraft out of a total fleet of 20 are currently operational, with the carrier needing at least 13 active units to fulfill its schedule.

The shortfall is the reason behind the “chain of delays, rescheduling, and disruptions” recorded in recent weeks, making this one of BoA's most critical operational periods in the past year, Galvarro explained in a statement.

“This affects us greatly and is causing delays and rescheduling that are beyond our control, despite our best efforts to overcome this situation,” he added, noting that emergency measures were being implemented to stabilize operations. He hoped that the results would be “visible in the coming days.”

In this scenario, the Bolivian Government of Rodrigo Paz Pereira ruled out BoA's privatization. “The position of the President and the Ministry of Public Works is clear: BoA will not be privatized. Our commitment is to strengthen it, modernize it, and regain the trust of all our passengers,” Galvarro pointed out

Additionally, the Public Works Ministry ordered a comprehensive audit of BoA on November 15. The ongoing review is tasked with assessing the company’s financial, technical, and operational situation. The findings will be used to define the structural and administrative adjustments needed to ensure the airline's continuity and efficiency.

Galvarro's tenure follows that of former CEO Mario Borda, who earlier this year had regularized flights and opened new routes, leaving the company with reported profits of over US$15 million. However, even Borda acknowledged that aircraft availability was a persistent issue.

“We are working to improve all aspects of providing the best experience at Boliviana de Aviación and thus offer a more punctual, safe, and efficient service,” Galvarro went on to mention.