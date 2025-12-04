Bolivian Customs is going to die, says President Paz

4th Thursday, December 2025 - 10:09 UTC Full article

Customs barriers resulted in officials asking for bribes, Paz admitted

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira announced Wednesday that his administration would eliminate tariffs on all technological products not manufactured domestically to lower consumer costs, fighting smuggling, and boosting national production.

Speaking at the conclusion of a meeting with the Multisectoral Committee in Oruro, Paz confirmed that he would be sending a bill to the Legislative Assembly next week to formalize the new “zero tariffs” rule.

The President framed the tariff elimination as a necessity to improve technological access and combat widespread corruption at the borders. “Everything that is not produced in Bolivia in terms of technology, as we have committed to, will have zero tariffs, comrades. Officially announced in Oruro for the whole country, you will no longer have to smuggle in phones or computers,” Paz declared.

The President explained that while imported technology like cell phones and computers will be exempt from tariffs, a “clear list” of eligible products will be created, and formal registration will still be required.

“You have to register to know how many cell phones come in and how many cell phones go out, but they can't charge you, and that will be a rule that we are sending to Parliament... it has to be made legal,” he added.

In a direct attack on entrenched corruption, Paz reiterated his campaign promise to eliminate the National Customs Service (Aduana Nacional), which he called a major obstacle to production due to excessive bureaucracy and demands for bribes.

“It won't happen overnight, but remember what I'm saying: Customs is going to die because it has to be an institution for the people... but we're going to do it right, so as not to create new corrupt officials,” he said.

He insisted that the current system punishes formal trade: “Being formal in Bolivia is expensive. You go through customs and they ask you for bribes... That's over. That product is yours and no one will be able to take it away from you,” Paz underlined

The had of State emphasized that boosting local manufacturing production was crucial to generate short-term national income, given the decline in the gas business and delays in lithium industrialization. “Today there is no gas, there is no lithium. What do we have in Bolivia? We have Bolivian women and men who can produce, who work with quinoa, who work with their hands, who, if given the opportunity to produce, will grow,” he stated.

In addition to the tariff elimination, the President announced that a new tax reduction package will be presented to the Legislative Assembly next week, focused on easing the burden on the majority of the population.

Economy Minister José Gabriel Espinoza confirmed that the 2026 General State Budget (PGE) bill will be presented on December 8 and will include the announced tariff and tax structure changes, along with a projected 30% reduction in the fiscal deficit.