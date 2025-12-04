Falklands, feasibility report for a marina in Stanley Harbor

The Falkland Islands Development Corporation (FIDC) has contracted U.K.-based maritime civil, structural, architectural, and environmental engineering services company Arch Henderson to conduct and provide the feasibility report for a marina in Stanley Harbor.

Thomas Young, Associate Director, Arch Henderson says, “We are delighted to be appointed to produce the Feasibility Study looking at the development of a new marina complex in Stanley. The project builds on the services we have delivered in the Falkland Islands over a number of decades and leverages the wider expertise we now offer following our recent merger. We look forward to supporting FIDC on this exciting endeavour.”

The selection of Arch Henderson followed a multi-month Request for Proposal (RFP) launched by FIDC in May 2025, of which a review panel made of select FIDC Board members, as well as members of the Falkland Islands Government (FIG), Falkland Islands Maritime Authority (FIMA), and the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust (FIM&NT), ultimately selected Arch Henderson from 21 local and global submissions.

The feasibility report from Arch Henderson calls for an approximately seven month scope of works to produce its final report, with several review checkpoints for FIDC throughout the process.

Zachary Franklin, Managing Director of FIDC says, “FIDC was impressed with the proposal from Arch Henderson, and its overall approach, which will include market analysis, a socio-economic impact assessment, cost-benefit analysis, technical feasibility study, and a risk assessment. FIDC also noted that Arch Henderson’s proposal includes working with local companies, including AJAX Engineering. It was for these reasons that the review panel selected Arch Henderson over the other RFP proposals.”

Arch Henderson was formed in 1919 to offer specialist services in the design of harbor works, coastal protection schemes and ship repair facilities. This specialism in maritime civil engineering works continues but the firm has expanded to include architectural, civil, structural, and mechanical engineering and Principal Designer services for a wide range of industrial, energy and commercial sectors.

The company with offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, Lerwick, Southampton and Thurso, employs over 70 staff, and offers a complete and flexible consultancy service from conception to project completion.

The company’s clients include ports and harbor authorities, ship builders, major oil companies, offshore service companies, local authorities and NHS Trusts. Arch Henderson has delivered projects throughout the U.K.; and further afield in Algeria, Qatar, Egypt, Ireland, Finland, the Falkland Islands, and the Antarctic.

In March 2025, Arch Henderson joined Haskoning U.K. Enabling it to draw upon the expertise of the Haskoning U.K. 800+ strong U.K. workforce as well as its 6,500 employees worldwide and an extensive network of suppliers.