Surveys show Kast ahead in Chilean runoff

Recent polling in Chile's presidential runoff election, scheduled for December 14, indicates that conservative leader José Antonio Kast holds a commanding lead over the governing coalition's candidate, Jeannette Jara.
According to multiple surveys, the Republican Party leader has secured a significant margin, largely by consolidating votes from other right-wing and center-right factions.
For Plaza Pública Cadem, Kast would get 58% of the vote, against Jara's 42%. Similar figures were recorded by Activa Pulso Ciudadano (Kast 58.9% / Jara41.1%), and Criteria Research (51% v 35%).
The Cadem study found Kast would be successfully capturing large portions of voters who chose either Evelyn Matthei or Johannes Kaiser in the first round.
Regarding third-place finisher Franco Parisi, Kast would be securing 37% of those votes, with the Communist Jara, running on behalf of the ruling Unity for Chile coalition, garnering only 22%, and the remaining 41% still undecided.
The Criteria Research poll also assessed public confidence in the candidates' abilities to handle key issues, Kast holding a clear advantage in Security & Migration (69%), Economic Growth (65%), Employment & Salaries (58%), and Healthcare (54%).
Meanwhile, President Gabriel Boric Font's disapproval ratings reached 60%.
