Surveys show Kast ahead in Chilean runoff

4th Thursday, December 2025 - 11:15 UTC Full article

Kast remains the clear frontrunner against the leftist Jara

Recent polling in Chile's presidential runoff election, scheduled for December 14, indicates that conservative leader José Antonio Kast holds a commanding lead over the governing coalition's candidate, Jeannette Jara.

According to multiple surveys, the Republican Party leader has secured a significant margin, largely by consolidating votes from other right-wing and center-right factions.

For Plaza Pública Cadem, Kast would get 58% of the vote, against Jara's 42%. Similar figures were recorded by Activa Pulso Ciudadano (Kast 58.9% / Jara41.1%), and Criteria Research (51% v 35%).

The Cadem study found Kast would be successfully capturing large portions of voters who chose either Evelyn Matthei or Johannes Kaiser in the first round.

Regarding third-place finisher Franco Parisi, Kast would be securing 37% of those votes, with the Communist Jara, running on behalf of the ruling Unity for Chile coalition, garnering only 22%, and the remaining 41% still undecided.

The Criteria Research poll also assessed public confidence in the candidates' abilities to handle key issues, Kast holding a clear advantage in Security & Migration (69%), Economic Growth (65%), Employment & Salaries (58%), and Healthcare (54%).

Meanwhile, President Gabriel Boric Font's disapproval ratings reached 60%.