Flybondi eyes Paraguay flag carrier status

5th Friday, December 2025 - 09:11 UTC

Argentine low-cost carrier Flybondi has announced an ambitious regional expansion plan involving a projected investment of US$1.7 billion and the establishment of a new operation under a Paraguayan flag.

The airline aims to incorporate up to 35 new aircraft over the next five years, with a strategic portion of this fleet earmarked for its future operations in the new subsidiary. The move is central to the company's goal of strengthening its presence in key Latin American markets.

“For us, Paraguay is a market with great potential that will undoubtedly allow us new connections and opportunities. We hope to begin our operation with a Paraguayan flag in the first half of 2026,” Flybondi CEO Mauricio Sana said.

The announcement comes as the company ramps up regional connectivity, having recently launched regular flights between Buenos Aires and Asunción, with a new Córdoba-Asunción route set to start on December 12.

“Paraguay is becoming a regional hub, and for Flybondi to join as a flag carrier is a very important step toward our goal of a country increasingly connected and integrated with the world. Welcome to Paraguay!” President Santiago Peña posted on social media.

The expansion strategy is already underway in other markets, as Flybondi simultaneously marked its official arrival in Peru this week by inaugurating a new direct route connecting Lima and Puerto Iguazú.

”Arriving in Peru for the first time is a milestone and a clear sign of our commitment to continue expanding our international network sustainably and strategically. We want more and more people to access a simple, safe, and truly accessible service,” Sana pointed out.

The Lima–Puerto Iguazú route will operate Mondays and Fridays, allowing Peruvian travelers direct access to the iconic Iguazú Falls.

To meet growing demand, Flybondi has commenced its 2025–2026 summer season with a historic projection: 15,000 scheduled flights and an estimated movement of 2.8 million passengers, marking a 56% increase over the previous summer. The carrier has incorporated 10 ACMI-leased aircraft to boost capacity through March.

Overall, the company will operate 32 domestic and international routes this season, covering key destinations across Brazil, Paraguay, and now Peru, reinforcing its commitment to regional tourism and the Argentine economy.