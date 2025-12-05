Gibraltar: Picardo steps down for 2 weeks due to eye surgery

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was admitted to a hospital in Jerez on Thursday for a detached retina and will be incapacitated for 14 days, forcing the delay of key government events, including the long-awaited McGrail Inquiry report.

Picardo is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery for a detached retina in his right eye. The Gibraltar Government confirmed that Mr. Picardo was admitted immediately and remained overnight ahead of the operation. His recovery requires him to remain as immobile as possible for two weeks, during which he will be unable to carry out his duties.

During his recovery, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Joseph Garcia has assumed the powers of the Office of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister's enforced inactivity has immediately disrupted the government’s calendar, most notably requiring the postponement of the publication of the full, unedited report from the McGrail Inquiry. The report, which was scheduled to be released on Thursday, will now be delayed until early in the week commencing December 15.

The Government stated it considered it “inappropriate and unfair” to publish the highly anticipated report while the Chief Minister is unable to address its findings or participate in the expected public debate.

Advance electronic copies of the report had already been distributed to 34 individuals, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Police Authority, the Governor, and select media outlets.

Among other commitments delayed is Mr. Picardo answering questions in Parliament on Dec. 11.

“I am very grateful to those of my colleagues who have insisted I should have my vision checked, given minor concerns, as leaving this condition without immediate attention could have led to permanent loss of vision in the relevant eye,” Mr. Picardo said.

“I am sorry that the procedure will require me to be completely out of action in person for two weeks. I know that Joseph Garcia will be able to do an excellent job in my place, and we are and will remain in close contact during the whole period,” he added.

“All the members of the Cabinet wish the Chief Minister a full and speedy recovery from this emergency operation and look forward to his return to the Office as soon as his health permits it,” Dr. Garcia stressed.

The McGrail Inquiry is a major public investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of former Police Commissioner Ian McGrail in 2020, particularly the reasons and circumstances related to McGrail's decision to retire at age 51, amidst an internal dispute and a major ongoing criminal investigation. His departure was viewed as highly irregular and prompted allegations of political pressure and undue influence on the police force.

Mr. Picardo and other senior government officials have given testimony before the inquiry, leading to intense public and media scrutiny.