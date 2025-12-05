Venezuelan opposition leader in Argentina threatened by Caracas' regime

5th Friday, December 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Trotta recalled the US$25 million reward for Cabello's capture

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello —deemed to be the “number two” of Nicolás Maduro's socialist regime— launched a veiled threat against exiled activist Elisa Trotta Gamus, accusing her of conspiring with Israel against the Chavista leadership. Argentine security authorities are now reviewing her protection detail.

Cabello used his regular media platform to issue a severe and veiled threat against Trotta, accusing her of colluding with the Israeli government and asking the United States to “bomb Venezuela.”

Trotta was said to be plotting with opposition leader María Corina Machado as part of a “government in exile.” She is a “known hammer” who fraudulently extracts money from Venezuelan expatriates in Argentina, Cabello hinted, adding that he knew where Trotta lived.

Trotta had been recognized by the then-President Mauricio Macri administration as Venezuelan Ambassador on behalf of the ill-fated Juan Guaidó government.

Cabello's message has been received as part of the Bolivarian regime's attacks on Machado and the assassination of Venezuelan defector, Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda, in Santiago, Chile.

Trotta categorically rejected the accusations, describing them as “falsehoods and propaganda constructions” intended to justify harassment. She said Cabello was not merely a political leader but a “central actor in a criminal structure” known for torture, persecution, and murder. Additionally, she recalled that Cabello has a US$25 million tag on his head from the US government, and blamed him for any potential harm to her or her family.