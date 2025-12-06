Argentina: Welcome ceremony for F-16s rescheduled due to weather

Weather conditions have forced Argentine President Javier Milei to move forward the reception ceremony for the first batch of US-built F-16 fighter jets bought from Denmark, following their 12,000 km delivery journey.

The airplanes arrived on Friday at Las Higueras Airport in the province of Córdoba, where outgoing Defense Minister Luis Petri welcomed them. However, Milei was forced to reschedule the ceremony -originally planned for Sunday- for Saturday in light of the most recent weather forecasts. Their arrival represents Argentina's restoration of its supersonic capabilities after decommissioning the French-built Dassault Mirages.

The rescheduling for Saturday also affects the planned low-altitude flyover of the Federal Capital. Danish pilots, who are operating the aircraft while Argentine personnel undergo training, are expected to execute the flyover on Saturday over iconic points in Buenos Aires.

The Defense Ministry had announced that the F-16 squadron would perform the flyover between 8 and 8.45 am, passing over locations such as the Casa Rosada and Avenida 9 de Julio, flying at approximately 2,000 feet.

The six modernized fourth-generation fighters were flown in with stops in Europe, the Canary Islands, and Brazil (Natal) before their final leg to Córdoba. The operation required support from the United States Air Force due to the aircraft's limited range.

The training of Argentine pilots is not expected to be fully completed until after 2030, when all 24 total aircraft are scheduled to arrive.