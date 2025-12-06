Trump gets first edition of FIFA Peace Prize

The Peace Prize marks a significant departure from FIFA's focus solely on sport

US President Donald Trump was awarded the newly created FIFA Peace Prize on Friday during the high-profile draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during which the 12 groups to compete across the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year were determined.

The award, introduced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and intended to recognize “exceptional and extraordinary work for peace and striv[ing] to unite the people of the planet,” was presented to Trump at a gala held at the Kennedy Center. The ceremony was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, leaders of the co-host nations.

Infantino, a close ally of President Trump, presented the medal, certificate, and a gold trophy to the Republican leader: “You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way.”

The certificate recognizes Trump's actions to “promote peace and unity around the world.” Trump, who has publicly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, promptly placed the medal around his neck.

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life,” Trump said in his brief remarks. “Most important, I just want to thank everybody. The world is a safer place now.”

The accolade came during a week when the Trump administration was also scrutinized for its foreign policy and hardline rhetoric regarding immigration.

Despite the tougher travel restrictions, Trump introduced the “FIFA Pass” to help World Cup travelers expedite visa processing, an effort previously announced in November following frequent visits by Infantino to the Oval Office. FIFA has already established an office in Manhattan at the Trump Tower.

