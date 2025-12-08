Milei touts F-16s as Argentina's new “Guardian Angels”

8th Monday, December 2025 - 09:21 UTC

“Today more than ever, we can say that the forces of heaven are with us,” Milei underlined

Argentine President Javier Milei officially presented the first six F-16 fighter jets acquired from Denmark on Sunday, calling the multimillion-dollar purchase “the most important military acquisition in the last 50 years of Argentine history.”

The jets, part of a larger batch of 24 aircraft, were unveiled at the Río Cuarto Material Area in Córdoba following a ceremonial low-altitude flyover of Buenos Aires landmarks, including the Casa Rosada and the Obelisk.

Milei, who briefly entered one of the jets with his sister Karina Milei and outgoing Defense Minister Luis Petri, dubbed the aircraft the nation's new “guardian angels” and “new custodians of Argentine airspace.”

The acquisition, finalized in a deal exceeding US$300 million, is intended to replace the country's Mirage fleet, which was decommissioned in 2017 after four decades of service.

In his speech, Milei framed the purchase as a critical step toward recovering military capabilities lost over years of “mistreatment” of the Armed Forces by previous administrations.

“This addition is essential because previous governments had left us defenseless,” stated Milei, defending the move as part of an agenda to “rectify decades of mistreatment.”

The transfer of the F-16s was made possible by Denmark's decision to modernize its fleet with F-35 fighters. The United States provided crucial backing, approving the transfer and contributing US$40 million in Foreign Military Financing. The total value of the agreement, which includes US weapons systems, training, and long-term support, amounts to US$560 million.

The ceremony also served as a springboard for Milei to reinforce his domestic political narrative, criticizing those who “demonized the Armed Forces” following the last military dictatorship. The President also defended the appointment of Lieutenant General Carlos Presti as the incoming Defense Minister, downplaying criticism against him.

Among other personalities attending the event was US Ambassador Peter Lamelas.