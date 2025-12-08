Motorbike bomb hits Colombian town of Balboa

Sánchez offered a reward of over US$50,000 for data leading to the capture of the perpetrators

A motorbike laden with explosives was detonated near the main park and police station in the municipality of Balboa on Saturday afternoon, December 6, causing widespread chaos and injuries in the Colombian province of Cauca.

The blast injured at least 15 people, including a police officer and a 7-year-old girl, and resulted in significant material damage. Video evidence showed the explosion, sending shrapnel and flames across the area, narrowly missing pedestrians and a driver passing by who managed to escape.

The explosion and resulting fire heavily damaged the central commercial area, specifically impacting the Cauca Coffee Growers Cooperative. This facility, a crucial collection point for local producers, suffered damage to its facade, structure, and warehouse. Several nearby homes, commercial premises, and vehicles were also affected.

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez swiftly condemned the attack as an act of terrorism and attributed responsibility to the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) FARC dissidents, specifically pointing to the cartel of alias “Mordisco” and alias “Marlon.”

Authorities are also investigating the potential involvement of the Carlos Patiño Front, a violent EMC faction active in southern Cauca.

Sánchez also announced a reward of around US$52,145 for information leading to the capture of the perpetrators, adding that the attack is believed to be “criminal retaliation” against ongoing security force operations in the region.

Cauca Governor Octavio Guzmán and the Mayor of Guachené denounced the violence, calling on the National Government to immediately reinforce security measures to protect communities from intimidation and destruction.

The National Federation of Coffee Growers expressed outrage that infrastructure vital to the region's agricultural sector was targeted, vowing that the work of farmers “will not be intimidated” and demanding swift intervention by the Public Force to regain territorial control.

The bombing highlights the persistent violence in Cauca, where armed groups continue to clash over strategic corridors used for drug trafficking and illegal mining, fueling high rates of homicides and displacement.