Argentine FA, 17 clubs raided in money laundering probe

Some 35 simultaneous raids were carried out on Tuesday, targeting Argentine Football Association (AFA) and 17 club facilities as authorities searched for evidence in a money laundering probe, which involves a financier closely tied to AFA President Claudio Chiqui Tapia.

On warrants from Federal Judge Luis Armella, the Federal Police focused on potential illicit agreements featuring the company Sur Finanzas. Tapia's former club, Barracas Central (now headed by his son), was among those canvassed.

Other raids were conducted at the AFA building in downtown Buenos Aires, its Lionel Messi training camp in the Ezeiza area, as well as the Professional League's offices in the exclusive Puerto Madero district.

In addition to Barracas Central, other top division clubs scrutinized were Independiente, Racing, San Lorenzo, Banfield, Argentinos Juniors, and Platense. Lower-tiered Deportivo Morón, Los Andes, Deportivo Armenio, Acassuso, Excursionistas, Brown de Adrogué, Almirante Brown, Temperley, Defensores de Belgrano, Dock Sud, Victoriano Arenas, and Recreativo Estrella del Sur completed the list.

Authorities seized documentation and electronic equipment, suspecting the existence of covert loans or money laundering schemes between Sur Finanzas and the clubs.

Prosecutor Cecilia Incardona has requested that the tax and banking secrecy of the entities involved be lifted to fully trace the money flow. Sur Finanzas is suspected of having granted loans to these clubs, which were then collected through mechanisms like television or marketing rights.

The company is owned by financier Ariel Vallejos, known for his connections with Tapia.